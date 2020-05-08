Lake City Ford sales manager Bevan Koch (far left) and Lake City Ford general manager David Wong (far right) donated 100 protective face shields Thursday, May 8 to Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff to use in the fight against COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo)

COVID-19: Lake City Ford donates protective face shields to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Ford of Canada repurposed their Windsor facility to make the PPE for front line workers

Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff have more personal protective equipment on hand to use in the fight against the novel coronavirus thanks to a donation of face shields from Lake City Ford (LCF) in Williams Lake this week.

LCF owner David Wong presented the donation of 100 face shields Thursday afternoon, May 8, outside the hospital to Dr. Ivan Scrooby and several front line hospital workers and Lake City Ford staff.

“We’re in this together, so we all have to do our part,” Wong said of the donation, which is part of Ford of Canada’s commitment to assist during the global threat of COVID-19

Read More: COVID testing tent goes up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital Williams Lake

Ford of Canada has been working closely with UNIFOR and government health agencies to produce face shields at their Windsor facility and distribute them across Canada. The Ford Motor Company repurposed their production facilities to produce the face shields.

Dr. Scrooby said the donation is greatly appreciated, and that, for him, working through the pandemic has really shone a light on the good things people are doing in Williams Lake.

Read More: COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

“It’s changed my impression of Williams Lake as a community and how well people can work together. It’s a fantastic thing to see despite the challenges that we are going through.”

Dr. Scrooby noted the face shields will be used in the emergency department.

In addition to Lake City Ford’s local donations, Ford is planning to produce an additional 2.5 million face shields for sale and distribution across Canada through government health agencies.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tl’etinqox chief concerned about tree planters after community emerges from first lockdown

Just Posted

COVID-19: Lake City Ford donates protective face shields to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Ford of Canada repurposed their Windsor facility to make the PPE for front line workers

Tl’etinqox chief concerned about tree planters after community emerges from first lockdown

Lockdowns have been lifted at Tl’etinqox and Xeni Gwet’in

BREAKING: Human remains found west of Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Tsilhqot’in Nation voice support for federal assault weapons ban

Tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse says the ban will save lives

Horsefly fire department knocks down fire with help of nearby road crews

Washed out road made accessing the fire a challenge

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Most Read