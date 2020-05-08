COVID-19: Lake City Ford donates protective face shields to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Ford of Canada repurposed their Windsor facility to make the PPE for front line workers

Lake City Ford sales manager Bevan Koch (far left) and Lake City Ford general manager David Wong (far right) donated 100 protective face shields Thursday, May 8 to Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff to use in the fight against COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff have more personal protective equipment on hand to use in the fight against the novel coronavirus thanks to a donation of face shields from Lake City Ford (LCF) in Williams Lake this week.

LCF owner David Wong presented the donation of 100 face shields Thursday afternoon, May 8, outside the hospital to Dr. Ivan Scrooby and several front line hospital workers and Lake City Ford staff.

“We’re in this together, so we all have to do our part,” Wong said of the donation, which is part of Ford of Canada’s commitment to assist during the global threat of COVID-19

Read More: COVID testing tent goes up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital Williams Lake

Ford of Canada has been working closely with UNIFOR and government health agencies to produce face shields at their Windsor facility and distribute them across Canada. The Ford Motor Company repurposed their production facilities to produce the face shields.

Dr. Scrooby said the donation is greatly appreciated, and that, for him, working through the pandemic has really shone a light on the good things people are doing in Williams Lake.

Read More: COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

“It’s changed my impression of Williams Lake as a community and how well people can work together. It’s a fantastic thing to see despite the challenges that we are going through.”

Dr. Scrooby noted the face shields will be used in the emergency department.

In addition to Lake City Ford’s local donations, Ford is planning to produce an additional 2.5 million face shields for sale and distribution across Canada through government health agencies.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWilliams Lake