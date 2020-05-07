COVID testing tent goes up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital Williams Lake

A COVID-19 testing tent is being erected outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Signage indicates that testing is done by appointment only, no drop-ins. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The new COVID testing tent is next to a triage tent that was erected outside the hospital at the end of March 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A COVID collection tent is going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

The tent is being erected adjacent to the triage tent that went up at the end of March.

B.C.’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild, Interior Health noted in a news statement on April 27, 2020.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, painful swallowing, stuffy or runny nose, loss of sense of smell, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.

“While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test. COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms,” the statement added.

Read more: British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres located across the health authority: 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden.

Testing at these centres is by appointment.

Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.

More information, including the contact information for each of the centres in IH and how to obtain your results, is available on the IH website.

As of Wednesday morning, May 6, there were 2,255 confirmed cases in B.C. Of those 74 were hospitalized, 19 required intensive care, 124 deaths and 1,494 people who have recovered.

In Interior Health there have been 179 confirmed cases to date.

Read more: COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHealthWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020
Next story
Cariboo-Prince George MP endorses petition to repeal Trudeau’s gun ban

Just Posted

Cariboo-Prince George MP endorses petition to repeal Trudeau’s gun ban

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings.

COVID testing tent goes up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital Williams Lake

Signage indicates testing is only done by appointment, no drop-ins

City, Williams Lake Indian Band at odds over projects, pollution abatement order

Frustrations aired at city council meeting draw ire of WLIB

Normal, but not excessive, water use now permitted in Williams Lake

The temporary pump installed Wednesday has stopped untreated sewage from being discharged

Williams Lake crews slated to do Moon Avenue water service upgrade

Service may be interrupted

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Most Read