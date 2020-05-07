COVID testing tent goes up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital Williams Lake

A COVID-19 testing tent is being erected outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Signage indicates that testing is done by appointment only, no drop-ins. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The new COVID testing tent is next to a triage tent that was erected outside the hospital at the end of March 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A COVID collection tent is going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

The tent is being erected adjacent to the triage tent that went up at the end of March.

B.C.’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild, Interior Health noted in a news statement on April 27, 2020.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, painful swallowing, stuffy or runny nose, loss of sense of smell, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.

“While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test. COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms,” the statement added.

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres located across the health authority: 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden.

Testing at these centres is by appointment.

Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.

More information, including the contact information for each of the centres in IH and how to obtain your results, is available on the IH website.

As of Wednesday morning, May 6, there were 2,255 confirmed cases in B.C. Of those 74 were hospitalized, 19 required intensive care, 124 deaths and 1,494 people who have recovered.

In Interior Health there have been 179 confirmed cases to date.

