Conservation officers are investigating an illegal hunt north of the Rudy Johnson Bridge where a mule deer was shot on private property. File image

COS seek public’s assistance in illegal harvest of mule deer north of Williams Lake

Officers said suspect’s vehicle entered private property north of the Rudy Johnson bridge

Conservation officers in the Williams Lake area are investigating the illegal harvest of a mule deer on private property north of the Rudy Johnson Bridge.

Jared Connatty with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service told the Tribune Tuesday they are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation.

“The suspect was involved with killing a fairly large mule deer on private property, just off the West Fraser Road, north of the Rudy Johnson bridge,” Connatty said. “We have a vehicle description of a brown coloured Dodge with a matching canopy that was observed on the site. We believe they intentionally shot the deer and retrieved it.”

Connatty said the incident occurred on the weekend of Nov. 23 or 24, 2019.

Anyone with information about the illegal hunt is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) at 1-877-952-7277.

