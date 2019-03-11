Two snowmobiles were seized by the BC Conservation Officer service Sunday, March 10 after the riders were observed operating in an area closed for caribou habitat protection. BC Conservation Officer service photo

Snowmobiles seized, investigation underway for riding in area closed to protect caribou

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Conservation officers seized two snowmobiles Sunday, March 10 near Likely, B.C.

The BC Conservation Office noted in a tweet that two men are being investigated for offences under the Wildlife Act and Off Road Vehicle Act after they were observed operating in an area closed to protect caribou.

Officers have been doing aerial patrols through the winter in the region to ensure compliance of protected areas.

Read more: Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net $575 fine

More to come

Previous story
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Next story
B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Just Posted

Snowmobiles seized, investigation underway for riding in area closed to protect caribou

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

UPDATE: RCMP locate two men on outstanding warrants

Justin Tyler Pichoch and Gerald Isnardy were located in Williams Lake

Wildlife activists blast Williams Lake business for supporting ‘wolf-whacking’ contest

Chilcotin Guns spokesperson says contest launched to support ranchers’ predation problems

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

‘Car-jacking’ near Lac la Hache results in a high-risk takedown

Both subjects in custody and expected in court

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Sketch of suspect in UBC dispute released

This man is alleged to have injured a woman who tried to intervene

Most Read