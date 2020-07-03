B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson, said in a news released Friday, July 3, she is pleased the province is joining with the federal government to fund 24 community infrastructure projects in Northern B.C. (B.C. government)

Community infrastructure funding announced for 24 Northern B.C. projects

Recipients include municipalities, First Nations and not-for-profits

Government funding has been announced for 24 infrastructure projects in Northern B.C.

Recipients include municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits, with the intent the investments will support economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Investing in community, recreation and cultural infrastructure promotes people’s health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business,” said Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development, in a news release.

On the list of successful applicants are Alexis Creek First Nation, Salteau First Nation, Doig River First Nation, Nuxalk First Nation, Lhtako Dene First Nation, Fort St. John, Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, Prince George, Central Coast Regional District, Fraser Lake, Valemount, McBride, Granisle, Kitimat-Stikine, Kitsumkalum Indian Band, Masset, Nisga’a Village of Gitwinksihlkw, Prophet River First Nation, Taku River Tlingit First Nation, Telkwa, Tl’etinqox First Nation, Vanderhoof and West Moberly First Nations.

Projects range from a Saulteau First Nations Community Cultural Building, the construction of a new aquatic centre in Prince George, a wastewater lagoon expansion project in Fraser Lake, construction of a health facility to promote healing through equine-based programs at Tl’etinqox First Nation to the construction of a permanent all-season gathering space in Fort St. John.

The Government of Canada will be investing more than $49. million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream.

Additionally, the B.C. government will contribute more than $15.4 million and the applicants are contributing more than $11.5 million.

Read more: Greater Victoria infrastructure get millions in investments to help with economic recovery

“I am pleased to join with the federal government to invest in people and their communities,” noted Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We know that these investments in public spaces, in all regions of the province, will strengthen relationships and promote mental and physical well-being.”

A complete list of successful applications is available on the Government of Canada website.

Read more: WLIB receiving federal funding for new administrative and community building


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Just Posted

Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

Criminal incident in lakecity June 30 has RCMP appealing to public for help

Did you witness anything suspicious in area of Eleventh Avenue and Huston Street Tuesday?

Study to identify housing capacity, gaps in Central North Cariboo

The City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District will partner on the project

Williams Lake RCMP receive reports of possible counterfeit US currency

Anyone who comes in contact with money appearing to be counterfeit is asked to contact police

Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Community infrastructure funding announced for 24 Northern B.C. projects

Recipients include municipalities, First Nations and not-for-profits

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

‘Tarantula moth’ spotted in broad daylight on Vancouver Island

Polyphemus moths are one of the largest insects in B.C.

Most Read