WLIB receiving federal funding for new administrative and community building

The new building will hold meeting centre, citizens’ archives, museum, administrative offices, arts and artifacts display

Williams Lake Indian Band is one of six B.C. communities receiving new community, culture and recreation funding from the federal government.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced the projects.

A grant of $1,493,190 from the federal government is going to WLIB for a new community facility that will include a meeting centre, citizens’ archives, museum, administrative offices, and arts and artifacts display. WLIB will be providing the remaining $497,730 toward the project.

Chief Willie Sellars said the band is now waiting for an architectural design to be completed and that the 18,000 square foot two-story building will be built on IR#1, in the Coyote Rock development area.

Other communities receiving funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program are Juan de Fuca Arena, Cowichan Sports Plex Field House Project, Tsawwassen First Nation community youth centre, Sumas First Nation multiplex facility and Lake Country Indigenous Cultural Centre and Nature Park. Some of those communities received both federal and provincial funding.

Qualtrough made the announcement in Tsawwassen, B.C. on Friday during a press conference.

Read more: Williams Lake Indian Band getting fast internet in 2020


