City sees decreased voter turnout while regional district sees increase

Municipal election voter turnout up and down

The official numbers are in, and it looks like there is both bad news and good news as far as voter turnout goes in the 2018 General Election.

In city politics, a total of 3,051 of the estimated 8,072 eligible residents voted, resulting in a 37.8 per cent turnout. That number is down compared to the 2014 election which saw 45.8 per cent of eligible voters partake in the election, and 50.7 per cent before that in 2011.

LIVE BLOG: Full election results for Williams Lake

Official election results for the Cariboo Regional District have also now been announced, with six new directors elected to the board, with twice as many voters participating in the election.

A total of 4,654 voters came out to vote in the district, out of the 18,895 eligible voters representing a 24.6 per cent voter turnout took part in elections for Areas A, B, E, F, J, K and L in the CRD.

Voter turnout was higher than in the 2014 elections, which saw 2,137 voters.

