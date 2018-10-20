LIVE BLOG: Full election results for Williams Lake

Follow this post for comprehensive coverage on the mayor, council, school board and more

The Williams Lake Tribune reporters are with the candidates, bringing you full live coverage on our website, Facebook and Twitter.

In all, 3051 out of 7,839 elligible voters cast their ballots, or 38.9 per cent, down from 45.8 per cent in 2014 and 50.7 per cent in 2011.

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS (8:30 p.m.)

Mayor

Walt Cobb has been reelected mayor receiving 1,843 votes (60.4 per cent) to Surinderpal Rathor’s 1,177.

Cobb was at his lakecity home overlooking the Stampede Grounds when he learned of his win. He was surrounded by his family and close friends.

Cobb said he felt relieved, and that he worked really hard campaigning for the win.

“I think I got a great majority and the polls came out the way I hoped they would and we’re on for four more years of positive moving forward,” Cobb said Saturday night.

WALT COBB

SURINDERPAL RATHOR

Surinderpal Rathor was also at his home in Williams Lake on election night surrounded by family and friends.

After receiving news of the loss, a disappointed Rathor thanked his family and also congratulated Mayor Cobb on the win.

“I would like to wish good luck to the City of Williams Lake. The city has spoken. This was not the result we were hoping for but it is a democratic process and I have always believed in that process.”

City Council

Early results are in, and six candidates have been elected unofficially as of 8:30 p.m.

Three incumbents captured the top three highest votes for city councillor seats.

Scott Nelson captured the most votes at 1,770, Craig Smith was a close second at 1,736 and Jason Ryll third at 1,695.

Newcomer Marnie Brenner garnered 1,626 votes, incumbent Ivan Bonnell received 1,584 and newcomer Sheila Boehm rounded out the sixth seat at 1,544 votes.

Scott Nelson was at Mayor Cobb’s house when he learned the results.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to have been re-elected,” he said Saturday night right after the win. “It’s an honour and very humbling. Williams Lake’s in a great position. It’s great to be back with Mayor Cobb, with Jason, Craig and Ivan. I’m looking forward to moving things forward. We’ve got a great community and there’s lots coming down in the next four years. It’s very, very exciting.”

Craig Smith, meanwhile, said he was happy to be reelected. Smith was at home with his wife when he received news of the win.

“I’m humbled that the citizens of Williams Lake have given me another four-year mandate,” Smith said. “I will continue to work hard for the city and would like to thank everyone who voted for me.”

Jason Ryll was at home with friends and family election night. He said he was relieved the election is over and looks forward to getting back to work.

“I’m glad to see that the people are finding my values and objectives in line with their own.”

He named the development of the RC Cotton Site and plans for a second crossing connecting the downtown and westside of the city as projects he’s looking forward to working on, as well as continuing positive relationships with First Nations communities such as the Williams Lake Indian Band.

New to politics, Marnie Brenner told the Tribune she was overwhelmed by the support for the win.

“I feel blessed, thankful and grateful. I hope I can do a good job. I know it will be a steep learning curve but I am looking forward to working for the community.”

Ivan Bonnell, who took in the election results with mayoral candidate Surinderpal Rathor, said he was looking forward to serving the community.

“I’m honoured to have the privilege to serve our community for the next term,” Bonnell said. “Congratulations to all the elected members and Mayor Cobb. Thank you to the other candidates for their willingness to serve our city.”

Former school district trustee Sheila Boehm also said she was thrilled to win a seat on city council.

“I’m super excited that the City of Williams Lake has elected me as one of their new councillors. I’m looking forward to working with Mayor Walt Cobb and all the councillors,” Boehm said. “I’m a little in awe and just excited to represent my hometown.”

Candidates who fell short of winning a seat on council were: Tom Hoffman with 1,447, Jodie Capling with 1,105, Natasha Wiebe with 956 and Dave Moore with 907.

School District Zone 6 Trustee

The election results are in for School District 27 Board of Trustees.

Zone 1 (Forest Grove) was acclaimed by incumbent Linda Martens.

Zone 2 (Lac la Hache-70 Mile) was won by Mary Forbes with 125, or 69.4 per cent of the votes.

Zone 3 (100 Mile House) was acclaimed by incumbent Willow MacDonald.

Zone 4 (Big Lake, Horsefly) was won by Ciel Patenaude with 313, or 61.6 per cent of the votes.

Zone 5 (Williams Lake fringe) was won by Angie Delainey with 384, or 67.7 per cent of the votes.

Zone 6 (City of Williams Lake) was won by Alexis Forseille with 1,138, or 47.2 per cent of the votes.

Zone 7 (Chilcotin) was won by Anne L. Kohut with 210, or 74.2 per cent of the votes.

Results will be posted here: https://www.bc.localelections.ca/election_results/208_2018_results.html

Cariboo Regional District (as of 9:30 p.m.)

The Cariboo Regional District election results were released late Saturday evening and show that several areas will be represented with new directors.

Area A – Red Bluff, Quesnel South – Mary Sjostrom, with 430 or 50.8 per cent of the vote.

Area B – Quesnel West, Bouchie Lake – Barb Bachmeier, with 142 or 37.7 per cent of the vote.

Area C – Bowron Lake, Barlow Creek, Barkerville – John Massier acclaimed

Area D – Commodore Heights, McLeese Lake – Steve Forseth acclaimed

Area E – South Lakeside, Dog Creek – Angie Delainey, with 262 or 58.1 per cent of the vote.

Area F – Horsefly, Likely, 150 Mile House – Conrad Turcotte, with 407 or 61.2 per cent vote.

Area G – Lac La Hache, 108 Mile Ranch – Al Richmond acclaimed

Area H – Canim Lake, Forest Grove – Margo Wagner acclaimed

Area I – Narcosli, Nazko, West Fraser – Jim Glassford acclaimed

Area L – Lone Butt, Interlakes – Willow MacDonald, with 257 or 53 per cent of the vote.

Area K – East Chilcotin – Chad Mernett, with 43 or 56.6 per cent of the vote.

Area J – West Chilcotin – Gerald Kirby. The percentage was unavailable.

Sjostrom as former Quesnel mayor has been on the CRD board previously as has Mernett.

Both Delainey and MacDonald were also elected as SD 27 school trustees.

Directors who were not re-elected were Roger William for Area J and Betty Anderson for Area K.

8:15 p.m. – Results being tabulated inside Marie Sharpe

8 p.m. – Polls now closed

As we await election results in Williams Lake, mayoralty hopefuls are with their supporters.

Results as soon as they come in.