Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)

City of Williams Lake to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

The policy will be in effect by Jan. 14, 2022

City of Williams Lake employees, council members, contractors, volunteer firefighters and other volunteeres will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 14, 2022.

The city announced its policy on Wednesday, Nov. 3, noting employees will have to provide proof of vaccination, unless they have approved provisions under the Human Rights Code of B.C.

“Public health officials, scientists and other medical experts have communicated repeatedly that vaccination is the best defense for preventing workplace transmission, serious illness, hospitalization and death due to the COVID-19 virus, ” said the city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca in the release.

Coun. Ivan Bonnell encouraged citizens in the community to get vaccinated.

“Being fully vaccinated makes it nine times less likely that you will be infected, 43 times less likely to be hospitalized, and 36 times less likely to die from COVID if infection does occur. I think these are extremely powerful statistics.”

In a news release, the city noted it is joining Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna, Kamloops, Capital Regional District and Saanich in implementing mandatory vaccines.

READ MORE: Williams Lake First Nation to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
B.C. murder hornet remains believed connected with recent Washington infestation
Next story
Williams Lake City Council admonishes mayor, stops short of asking him to resign

Just Posted

Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Three deaths connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City of Williams Lake to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb reads a written statement at council Nov. 2. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake City Council admonishes mayor, stops short of asking him to resign

100 Mile Fire Rescue rescued the occupant of an overturned vehicle Wednesday morning by cutting the doors off one side. The patient was delivered into the care of B.C. Ambulance for treatment. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile Fire Rescue extracts single occupant from rollover