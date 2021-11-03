City of Williams Lake to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

The policy will be in effect by Jan. 14, 2022

City of Williams Lake employees, council members, contractors, volunteer firefighters and other volunteeres will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 14, 2022.

The city announced its policy on Wednesday, Nov. 3, noting employees will have to provide proof of vaccination, unless they have approved provisions under the Human Rights Code of B.C.

“Public health officials, scientists and other medical experts have communicated repeatedly that vaccination is the best defense for preventing workplace transmission, serious illness, hospitalization and death due to the COVID-19 virus, ” said the city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca in the release.

Coun. Ivan Bonnell encouraged citizens in the community to get vaccinated.

“Being fully vaccinated makes it nine times less likely that you will be infected, 43 times less likely to be hospitalized, and 36 times less likely to die from COVID if infection does occur. I think these are extremely powerful statistics.”

In a news release, the city noted it is joining Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna, Kamloops, Capital Regional District and Saanich in implementing mandatory vaccines.

