Williams Lake First Nation to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Williams Lake First Nation is implementing a workplace vaccination policy requiring all employees, elected officials, volunteers and contractors that are eligible to receive a complete series of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A First Nations government near Williams Lake will be requiring all eligible employees, elected officials, summer students, volunteers and contractors to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) announced Tuesday, a new workplace vaccination policy was ratified during a WLFN council meeting held Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

“WLFN has a responsibility to maintain a safe work environment for our employees and the community they diligently serve,” Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars said.

“Ensuring that employees are fully vaccinated and continue to follow all public health measures in the workplace remains the best way to protect individuals and our community against COVID-19.”

Under the policy, proof of vaccination status will be need to be submitted by Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 and employees who have not received two doses of the vaccine will be required to request for accommodation in writing to their manager.

“If you are unable to be vaccinated due to a legitimate medical exemption, religious beliefs, or any prohibited ground of discrimination as defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act, you may request an approved accommodation from the employer. During the request for an accommodation, employees will be required to provide supporting documentation to their reporting manager,” the policy states.

By Wednesday, Dec. 18, employees who received a first dose by Nov. 19, will have up to 35 days to receive the second dose.

As of Thursday, Dec. 9, employees who are unwilling to be vaccinated or unwilling to disclose vaccination status, will be placed on administrative leave without pay for up to 90 days.

Presently there are more than 80 employees working for the WLFN government at various sites.

In January 2021 an outbreak of COVID-19 saw 47 WLFN members contract the virus over a short period of time.

WLFN has hosted vaccine clinics for its community members.

