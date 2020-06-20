City invites community to celebrate Canada Day together by staying apart

Stay-apart to come-together will be the theme this year when the City of Williams Lake hosts virtual Canada Day celebrations on July 1 to mark the nation’s 153rd birthday.

Although the traditional event in Boitanio Park is cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the city is encouraging everyone to gather in their small circles, hold barbecues in the back yard and test their general knowledge of Canadiana via video, posted on www.facebook.com/CMRCWL and the City website at www.williamslake.ca/CanadaDay.

At noon, the Williams Lake Fire Department, RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue – joined by the Lakers Car Club – will also lead three separate processions throughout Williams Lake, followed by flyovers by members of the Williams Lake Flying Club at 1 p.m.

“It’s unfortunate we won’t be able to come together and celebrate Canada Day through the regular festivities and events that we all look forward to every year,” Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said. “But we hope this virtual event will connect and inspire individual Canada Day celebrations throughout the City in people’s own homes and neighbourhoods.”

For a full list of the day’s events or to participate, follow the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CMRCWL and its Canada Day website at www.williamslake.ca/CanadaDay.



