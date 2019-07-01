Canada Day celebration in Botanio Park kicks off at 11 a.m.

Williams Lake will mark Canada’s 152nd birthday with a party in the park

A Canada Day celebration in Boitanio Park kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 1:30 p.m. File image

Williams Lake will celebrate Canada Day with a party in Botanio Park beginning at 11 a.m. going until 1:30 p.m.

There will be family activities, performances, a vendors market and birthday cupcakes.

Save-On-Foods bakery said they were putting the icing on the last of the 900 cupcakes at about 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.

There is also the Cariboo Heritage Gathering behind the Grand Stand at the Stampede Grounds from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Ranch Rodeo from 11 a.m. going until 5 p.m., followed by a volunteer appreciation barbecue.

For newcomers to Williams Lake, there is no fireworks display for Canada Day put on by the City.

Traditionally the fireworks display happens at Halloween every year.



