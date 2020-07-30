Members of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, seen here at a practice session, used their rope technician skills Wednesday, July 29, to rescue a hang glider caught in a tree 25 metres above the ground. (Photo submitted)

CCSAR, arborist, rescue hang glider from tree north of Williams Lake

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Soda Creek Wednesday, July 29

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue with the assistance of an arborist came to the aid of a hang glider who was stranded high up in a tree north of Williams Lake on Wednesday, July 29.

Deborah Bortolussi, media spokesperson for CCSAR said they received a call in the afternoon that a person had been hang gliding in the Soda Creek area when an unprecedented gust of wind blew the hang glider into a tree.

Read more: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue implements adaptive measures for COVID-19 response

“They became stuck 25 metres off the ground and a call for help was made,” she told the Tribune Thursday morning.

CCSAR Chief Rick White said the hang glider’s boyfriend was there when they arrived and guided them to the area where he thought she was located.

Around eight Land SAR team members were tasked to the incident and hiked into the scene.

Once they assessed the situation, an arborist was called into assist.

The arborist climbed the adjacent tree and helped hook up a rope system which enabled the CCSAR team to lower the person to safety, Bortolussi said.

“Thankfully the person was without injuries,” she added.

CCSAR members are trained as rope technicians and update their skills all the time, said Bortolussi, noting the incident was a reminder of the importance of having a plan in place for an emergency situation.

Williams Lake RCMP also attended.

Read more: B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and RescueWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race
Next story
Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

Just Posted

CCSAR, arborist, rescue hang glider from tree north of Williams Lake

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Soda Creek Wednesday, July 29

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village in Cariboo

Xat’sull Heritage Village is open to pre-booked tours this summer

Performances in the Park ‘Listen Live’ sessions premiere in August

Four concerts featuring local artists will be available on Youtube

IH issues second drug alert for increased overdoses in Williams Lake area

Paramedics responded to 11 overdose calls so far in July, 10 in June, five in May

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Court approves sale of C&C Wood Products and Westside Logging in Quesnel

The company filed for bankruptcy June 2, 2020 and PricewaterhouseCoppers was appointed receiver

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in vehicle collision in front of Quesnel hospital

Victim airlifted to hospital in Vancouver

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

Most Read