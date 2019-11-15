Cariboo Fire Centre: Smoke from pile burns to be visible from west side of Williams Lake

Burning could start as early as Monday, Nov. 18 and continue periodically until about Jan. 15, 2020

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service and the Williams Lake Community Forest are planning to burn piles of woody debris west of Williams Lake to help reduce wildfire risks and enhance wildlife habitat in the area.

These controlled pile burns are scheduled to occur in a 20-hectare area within the Williams Lake Community Forest, between Williams Creek Valley and Highway 20. They could start as early as Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, and continue periodically until about Jan. 15, 2020.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on site conditions and weather conditions. They will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. BC Wildfire Service personnel will be monitoring these burns.

The goals of the project are to decrease tree density and reduce accumulations of forest fuels. The removal of this material will reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire, and any such fire would burn with less intensity. This work will also improve winter range for mule deer.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

