BC Wildfire Service will be burning debris piles in the coming weeks around Williams Lake. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

BC Wildfire Service will be burning debris piles around Williams Lake this fall

Pile burning project may be visible between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30

BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake over the next eight weeks as part of an ongoing project to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

Firefighter crews have already piled up accumulated debris in the two locations listed below, where some burning was completed this past spring. The controlled burns could resume as early as Oct. 9, 2019, and continue until Nov. 30, 2019.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities. BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on site and monitoring these burns.

This work is part of ongoing fuel management projects. The removal of this material will reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire and any such fire will burn with less intensity.

Fox Mountain:

* This treatment covers about 20.4 hectares north of the Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannet Road and Pheasant Drive.

Airport Road:

* This treatment covers about three hectares south of Williams Lake Regional Airport, southeast of the junction of Radio Range Road and Airport Road.

These piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation. Open fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. This helps minimize the amount of smoke generated.

