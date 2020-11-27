Cariboo Chilcotin MLA participates in BC Liberal Caucus virtual oath ceremony

Newly elected Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson participated in a virtual oath ceremony with the BC Liberal Caucus on Friday, Nov. 27. Here he poses for a photograph with Kate Ryan-Lloyd, clerk of the legislature. (Screen image taken of YouTube live stream)

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson participated in a virtual BC Liberal Caucus oath ceremony held Friday, Nov. 27.

A first time MLA, Doerkson replaces Donna Barnett.

Doerkson lives in Williams Lake and will have constituency offices in both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House as Barnett did.

Marilyn Furlan, an elder from the Haisla Nation spoke during the opening and asked for a moment of silence to honour the elders and shut-ins.

“Come bless our gathering with respect, unity, hope and vision,” she said.

During the B.C. election in October Doerkson won 51.25 per cent of total votes.

For the virtual oath ceremony, Doerkson was joined by his partner Shelley Wiese.

The parliamentary roll, in effect since 1917, was not signed but the legislative clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd said that will happen when they can meet in person again.



