BC Liberals Doerkson garners 51.25 per cent of total votes in B.C. election

With the addition of mail-in ballots, he received 6,600 votes total

Cariboo-Chilcotin candidate Lorne Doerkson of the BC Liberal Party seen here in Williams Lake after gaining a decisive lead on general voting day, Oct. 24, emerged with a final tally of 6,600 votes once the mail-in ballots were counted beginning Nov. 6. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Final election results for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding showing a slight variation to the preliminary results announced on election night, Oct. 24.

BC Liberals Lorne Doerkson of Williams Lake emerged with 51.25 per cent or 6,600 votes. On election night Doerkson had 52.18 per cent of the votes.

Read more: BC Liberals secure two Cariboo seats in 2020 provincial election

The new tally comes as the mail-in ballots were counted beginning Friday, Nov. 6.

BC NDP Scott Andrews of Victoria received 32.46 per cent or 4,180 votes, up slightly from election night when he had 31.42 per cent of the votes.

BC Green Party David Laing of 100 Mile House garnered 10.71 per cent or 1,379 votes, up slightly from the preliminary results where he had 10.26 per cent.

Independent Katya Potekhina of Williams Lake got 3.55 per cent or 457 votes, down slightly from the original 3.89 percent on election night.

Libertarian James Buckley of 100 Mile House got 2.04 per cent or 263 votes, down slightly from 2.25 per cent on election night.

There are a total of 25,306 registered voters in the riding.

With 12,879 votes cast, the turnout was only 50.89 per cent.

Read more: Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Provincially the BC NDP won 57 ridings, the BC Liberal Party won 28 ridings and the BC Green Party won two.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseBC Votes 2020Cariboo