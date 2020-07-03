BREAKING: High water levels force closure of Horsefly Lake Road at Horsefly River Bridge

The Horsefly River Bridge was closed Friday night, July 3. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake photo) Water is flooding the campsite and flowing over the road. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake photo) The last few vehicles were allowed through the area before crews closed the bridge at 9 p.m. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake photo) Large trees were getting hung up at the Horsefly Bridge July 3, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake photo)

Horsefly Lake Road was closed at Horsefly River Bridge Friday night, July 3, at 9 p.m. due to the threat posed by rising water levels.

Members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department and Dawson Road Maintenance were on hand to manage the situation Friday night, which began to unfold over the week in the Horsefly and Blackcreek areas after heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday forcing water to flood the river campsite and nearby road.

The closure means anyone wanting to travel to or from resorts such as Plato Island and Elysia Resort on Quesnel Lake as well as residents in those areas and the Blackcreek area could be temporarily stranded.

Responders on scene said there are concerns in the Blackcreek area that the Woodjam Bridge is not safe to use. The Moffat Creek Bridge has also been impacted by high water, leading to the closure of the Horsefly-Woodjam Road, between the Mile 108-Horsefly Road and Starlike Lake Road.

Significant rainfall has fallen over the past 48 hours across the B.C. Interior with amounts over the past two days in the 30-80 mm range in the Peace and North-east, 25-35 mm in the Upper Fraser, 25-65 mm in the Cariboo Mountains and 30-50 mm in the Chilcotin, according to the BC River Forecast Centre.

Motorists needing to travel in the area of Horsefly Lake Road are asked to watch DriveBC for the latest information on the Horsefly Bridge closure.

