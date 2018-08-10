Breaking: Evacuation alert issued for Mayfield Lake area north to Buckley Drive, including Springhouse

The alert is due to a wildfire southwest of Springhouse

An evacuation alert has been issued for 181 properties for an area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west of the Fraser River. CRD image

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District Friday afternoon for 181 properties in an area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west to the Fraser River.

This area includes the community of Springhouse.

The alert is due to a 45 hectare wildfire burning five kilometres southwest of Springhouse (C22371).

As of Friday there are 21 firefighters, two helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Airtankers actioned this fire Firday and will continue to provide support as required.

Ground crews have achieved approximately 20 per cent containment and will continue to build guard around the perimeter.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert and the wildfires in the area:

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

What you should do in the case of an evacuation alert

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at www.cariboord.ca/emergency. For more information, contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 10pm daily).

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup



