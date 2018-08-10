BC Wildfire Service air craft actions a wildfire near Coldspring Creek east of 150 Mile House Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m. as seen here from Pigeon Road. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Two new wildfires discovered Thursday in the Williams Lake area

Air craft could be seen actioning both fires Thursday afternoon and into the evening

Two new wildfires were discovered in the Williams Lake area Thursday which are mostly likely contributing to the smoke that continues to be thick in Williams Lake.

Springhouse

Discovered Thursday, a wildfire near Mayfield Lake near Springhouse was estimated to be 45 hectares in size by Friday morning.

“We have ground crews on site and ran night operations,” said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Robyn Clark Friday.

Coldspring Creek

Tankers actioned the Coldspring Creek fire east of 150 Mile House between Knife Creek and Jones Creek Thursday evening, which by Friday morning was estimated to be 10 hectares in size.

Clark said there continues to be equipment and crews on site Friday morning.

There is heavy smoke throughout the Cariboo region, Clark said.

“There was an evacuation order implemented by the Cariboo Regional District last night for the Houseman Road Area north of 100 Mile House,” Clark said. “Anyone who is in close proximity to any of the fires are advised to monitor the CRD’s website or the TNRD website if they are near the Wild Goose fire, 70 Mile House fire or the Lang Lake fire.”

Read more: 57 properties on parts of Houseman Road in Forest Grove area under evacuation order

Wildfires of Note

There are currently three Wildfires of Note within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Shag Creek

The Shag Creek Fire, which is located in the west Chilcotin near the north end of Itch a Ilgachuz Provincial Park grew considerably on Thursday and is now measured at 7,000 hectares, Clark said Friday.

“There continues to be an evacuation order placed by the CRD for that fire.”

Given current and expected fire behavior, crews have been pulled off this fire for safety reasons. BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor this fire.

Horsefly Lake

Location: North of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road

Status: 526 hectares mapped, 90 per cent contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: 29 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and 3 helicopters.

Objectives: There was a small excursion beyond the fire guard yesterday. Ground crews and equipment are working to regain full containment.

Evacuations: None

Wild Goose Lake (C41745), Cariboo Fire Centre

Location: Wild Goose Lake

Status: 850 hectares mapped, 0% contained

Cause: Lightning-caused

Resources: There are 54 firefighters, one helicopter, and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Objectives: Due to wind conditions this fire escaped the guard yesterday and has since grown. Ground crews will be working to establish containment lines.

Evacuations: None

Environment Canada is listing a high of 31 C for Williams Lake Friday.

Both a heat warning and special air quality statement are in place for Friday.

For Saturday, however, it is predicted the temperature will have a high of 21 C, with a 40 per cent chance of shower. Smoke is also in the forecast.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Two new wildfires discovered Thursday near Williams Lake are probably helping with the continued presence of smoke in the area. BC Wildfire Image

Previous story
Cariboo First Nations affected by 2017 fires send experts, supplies to Tahltan Nation at Telegraph Creek
Next story
UPDATE: Evacuation reception centre moves to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Two new wildfires discovered Thursday in the Williams Lake area

Air craft could be seen actioning both fires Thursday afternoon and into the evening

Cariboo First Nations affected by 2017 fires send experts, supplies to Tahltan Nation at Telegraph Creek

TNG tribal chairman: ‘This is a time for all Nations, and all levels of government, to work together’

UPDATE: Evacuation reception centre moves to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, in 100 Mile House

57 properties on parts of Houseman Road, in the Forest Grove area, remain under evacuation order

Cariboo piglets swim the Fraser River

Where they crossed the river was more than one kilometre wide

Prohibited driver arrested in McLeese Lake

The 32-year-old man drove an RV erratically and attempted to flee from police

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

Fires near Quesnel demonstrate ‘aggressive growth’

Two fires are now more than 1,100 hectares in size

Most Read