Maybe a little ice fishing is in store for Family Day? Angie Mindus photo

Blue skies greet Cariboo Chilcotin residents on Family Day

Both indoor and outdoor activities available for those interested

Cariboo residents are being greeted to bright, blue skies and crisp temperatures for Family Day, 2019.

In Williams Lake, the temperature reached -21C overnight but the wind chill made it feel more like -26C.

Things are starting to look up in the weather department, however, with a daytime high of -9C expected for Monday, Feb. 18 and -6C for Tuesday with five centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be back for Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs of -4C and -5C, respectively.

Drive BC is reporting typical winter driving on area roads, with no major events as of Monday morning for the provincial holiday.

Read More: Hold your family close

If you’re looking for something to do as a family, Telefest will be wrapping up Monday at Troll Ski Resort east of Quesnel.

Snow conditions are listed as “excellent” with demos available on site.

Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Trails located just north of Williams Lake is in great shape with more snow expected Tuesday. Saturday, Feb. 23 the club will be offering adult classic and skate lessons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To register contact Deb at 250-392-2468 or burdikin@shaw.ca.

Area lakes have been offering some great ice fishing this winter. Things have slowed down a bit, but good luck is usually had at family-friendly lakes such as Chimney Lake for kokanee and Raven Lake for Rainbow and Brook trout.

Out west, the community of Xeni Gwet’in is hosting Snowfest 2019 at Konnie Lake, with pond hockey, ice fishing and more planned for the day.

If you’re looking for something to do indoors, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is offering a free, family skate from 10 a.m. until noon with 50 per cent off skate rentals courtesy of Caribou Ski. The concession will also be opened.

In the afternoon Monday, a family swim is available noon to 3:30 p.m. Regular drop in rates apply.

