EDITORIAL: Hold your family close

Family Day offers us all a chance to spend time with those we love the most and is gaining popularity across Canada. (Stock photo)

This Monday, Feb. 18 marks Family Day.

The day is not a national statutory holiday, but is observed in one form or another in B.C. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI.

In this day and age when families are so busy it is good for government to encourage opportunities where families can be together.

In recent years, the day was an opportunity to head to Mt. Timothy for some skiing. Unfortunately that is not an option this year, but perhaps next year it will be again.

Some families will be spending the weekend at the rink at the midget house tournament, while others may chose to spend the time outdoors ice fishing or simply going for a walk with the temperatures predicted to warm slightly. Or, maybe a puzzle or board game is in order?

On Monday, there will be a free skate from 10 a.m. until noon with Caribou Ski offering 50 per cent off skate rentals, also the concession will be opened.

Whatever you chose to do, we hope that you take the time to enjoy it with your family.

Stories often in the news of loved ones lost or missing always brings home the importance of being with your family as much as you can and to hold your loved ones close.

— Williams Lake Tribune