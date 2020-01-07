More snow is on the way for Bella Coola area residents Tuesday. Pictured above, Deena the Husky doesn’t seem to mind all the fresh snow. (Rhonda Alice Facebook photo)

Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Anywhere from five to 10 cm expected for Williams Lake, 10-15 cm for Bella Coola

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Bella Coola area as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, with snowfall total amounts of 15 to 20 cm expected over the day and into Wednesday.

“A low pressure centre will approach the central coast early this morning and move into the B.C. Interior this afternoon. Heavy snow will begin this morning in the inland sections of the central coast and will end late tonight,” states Environment Canada.

Read More: ‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Residents should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

According to Environment Canada data, the Bella Coola Airport has seen 75 mm of total precipitation and 28 cm of snow on the ground within the first week of 2020.

The recent snowfall forced the closure of Highway 20 at the hill, which has since reopened, and in Bella Coola where avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Ave for 1.6 km continues to have the highway down to single lane alternating traffic.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Tuesday in the Chilcotin and Cariboo as well, with 10 to 15 cm of snow in the forecast.

DriveBC is describing roads around Williams Lake to have compact snow and slippery sections throughout.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador
Next story
United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

Highways are compact snow, with slippery sections

Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Anywhere from five to 10 cm expected for Williams Lake, 10-15 cm for Bella Coola

Director of municipal services defends Williams Lake winter road maintenance

Gary Muraca said he has no concerns about continuing efforts and results staff provides residents

Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

Highway 1 now reopened in both directions following fatality

One man is dead and another person is in hospital after vehicle collides with fuel tanker

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Winter tick infestations can be observed on moose during January through April

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Most Read