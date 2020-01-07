Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Anywhere from five to 10 cm expected for Williams Lake, 10-15 cm for Bella Coola

More snow is on the way for Bella Coola area residents Tuesday. Pictured above, Deena the Husky doesn’t seem to mind all the fresh snow. (Rhonda Alice Facebook photo)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Bella Coola area as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, with snowfall total amounts of 15 to 20 cm expected over the day and into Wednesday.

“A low pressure centre will approach the central coast early this morning and move into the B.C. Interior this afternoon. Heavy snow will begin this morning in the inland sections of the central coast and will end late tonight,” states Environment Canada.

Residents should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

According to Environment Canada data, the Bella Coola Airport has seen 75 mm of total precipitation and 28 cm of snow on the ground within the first week of 2020.

The recent snowfall forced the closure of Highway 20 at the hill, which has since reopened, and in Bella Coola where avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Ave for 1.6 km continues to have the highway down to single lane alternating traffic.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Tuesday in the Chilcotin and Cariboo as well, with 10 to 15 cm of snow in the forecast.

DriveBC is describing roads around Williams Lake to have compact snow and slippery sections throughout.

