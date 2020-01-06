BC Hydro crews travelled the Bella Coola hill after it reopened Sunday following a winter storm Friday. (Brittney McMahonn Instagram photo)

‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Highway 20 still closed between Bella Coola and Government Wharf Monday

Highway 20 reopened at the hill going into the Bella Coola Valley Sunday afternoon after a powerful winter storm swept through the area Friday, downing power lines and creating extreme avalanche risks for motorists.

A caravan of BC Hydro trucks was captured and posted by Brittney McMahonn travelling the infamous hill to complete power restoration work to residents in the valley. At the peak of the storm 1,200 customers were out of power.

The bulk of BC Hydro customers had their power restored by Saturday evening, with the last of the outages restored by 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Intermittent outages may still occur while crews work to complete repairs by Monday at 10 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 20 is still closed Monday morning in both directions for avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Avenue in Bella Coola with no estimated time of reopening.

Road conditions are currently listed as compact snow from Bella Coola to Tatla Lake and as having slippery sections from Tatla Lake to Williams Lake.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City council to ramp up demands for GPS electronic monitoring of prolific offenders in 2020
Next story
Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires

Just Posted

‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Highway 20 still closed between Bella Coola and Government Wharf Monday

WEB POLL: Do you make and stick to new year’s resolutions?

Take our web poll:

Richardson selected as wildcard for Elite 8 Judo Tournament in Montreal

The Elite 8 Judo Tournament will be streamed online and will be commentated

City council to ramp up demands for GPS electronic monitoring of prolific offenders in 2020

Scott Nelson said council will be putting in an effort to make community safety number one priority

RANCH MUSINGS: Hope for new year from a rancher’s perspective

Saturday, Dec. 21 was winter solstice. For many religions and spiritual pathways,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Most Read