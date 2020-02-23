Small patches of flurries are in the forecast for today, Sunday, Feb. 23 in Williams Lake, with two to four centimetres of snowfall expected. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After taste of spring, Sunday skiff a reminder winter still in forecast

Small patches of flurries are forecast in Williams Lake throughout the day Sunday, Feb. 23.

Just when it was feeling more and more like spring was in the air, small patches of flurries are forecast in Williams Lake throughout the day Sunday, Feb. 23.

Residents awoke to a skiff of about two centimetres of fresh snow, with Environment Canada forecasting another two to four centimetres of snowfall into the evening. Temperatures, as of 10 a.m., sat around -2C with a high of 2C predicted for later in the afternoon, reaching lows of -8C overnight.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues extreme weather warning for Williams Lake and B.C. Interior

The weather pattern follows a bright, sunny day Saturday where the temperature lingered around 2C during the day.

Motorists travelling this morning on major roadways, including Highways 20 and 97, should expect slippery sections, according to DriveBC.

By Monday, however, sunny skies are expected to reappear, before a 60 per cent chance of more flurries Tuesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 29, is forecast to be mostly cloudy with highs hovering around 5C throughout the rest of the week.


