After taste of spring, Sunday skiff a reminder winter still in forecast

Just when it was feeling more and more like spring was in the air, small patches of flurries are forecast in Williams Lake throughout the day Sunday, Feb. 23.

Residents awoke to a skiff of about two centimetres of fresh snow, with Environment Canada forecasting another two to four centimetres of snowfall into the evening. Temperatures, as of 10 a.m., sat around -2C with a high of 2C predicted for later in the afternoon, reaching lows of -8C overnight.

The weather pattern follows a bright, sunny day Saturday where the temperature lingered around 2C during the day.

Motorists travelling this morning on major roadways, including Highways 20 and 97, should expect slippery sections, according to DriveBC.

By Monday, however, sunny skies are expected to reappear, before a 60 per cent chance of more flurries Tuesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 29, is forecast to be mostly cloudy with highs hovering around 5C throughout the rest of the week.



