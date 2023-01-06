Lucas Pinette achieves personal best in tricks at 2022 IWWF U17 World Waterski Championships

Williams Lake water skier Lucas Pinette has experienced a personal best in tricks at the 2022 IWWF U17 World Waterski Championships in Santiago, Chile where he is competing for the Canada team.

“Amazing,” his mom Leigh Pinette responded by text when asked how things are going.

“They take the top 12 to move onto finals and he is seeded eighth.”

Lucas’s personal best was 5,930, which he got at the 2022 IWWF Pan American Ski Championships in December.

His score earlier Friday, Jan. 6, was 6,870 points, which his mom described as “massive.”

Lucas has jump prelims on Saturday and is in the first series, which means he is one of the top 12 jumpers going into the competition.

“Jump is his favourite event and he is very excited to kick a big one,” Leigh said.

