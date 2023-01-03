Lucas Pinette to compete for Canada at 2022 IWWF World Under 17 Water Ski Championships

Pinette will compete in slalom, tricks and jump

Lucas Pinette will compete again for Team Canada at the upcoming Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile with his brother Linden. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s Lucas Pinette will water ski for the Canada team at the 2022 IWWF World Under 17 Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile from Jan, 5 to 8, 2023.

Managed by Kyle Hunter and coached by Cole Grant and Matt Rini, the team of 10 athletes will represent Canada with six skiers participating in the team event and four skiers participating as individuals.

Six of these athletes were in Santiago, Chile for the 2022 IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championships at the beginning of December and had the opportunity to represent Canada and get familiar with the World U17 competition site.

The World Under 17 Championships are held every two years and bring the best of the U17 skiers around the world together. Individual medals will be awarded in slalom, tricks, jump and overall.

Each country has a maximum of a six person team whose individual skier scores contribute towards the overall team title.

Pinette will compete in slalom, tricks and jump.

Other team skiers include Nellie Allard and Hannah Stopnickifrom Quebec, Jacob Chambers and Megan Pelkey from Alberta and Charlie Ross from Ontario.

The Independent Skiers include Carly Bonham, team alternate from Alberta, Kate Pinsonneault from B.C., Darah Lachance (wildcard) from N.S. and Ben Wheeler from Ontario.

Earlier this month, Lucas and his brother Linden brought home home medals from the 2022 IWWF Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile.

Linden, on the Canadian U14 Team, won Team Silver and Lucas, on the Canadian U17 Team, won Team Gold.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

