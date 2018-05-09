Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo Wednesday morning due to concerns of high water levels combined with significant rainfall. Angie Mindus photo

Special weather statement issued for Cariboo

Afternoon thunderstorm with strong wind gusts and downpours expected for Williams Lake and Quesnel

A special weather statement is in effect for the Cariboo today.

Heavy downpours packing 10 to 15 millimetres of rain per hour, wind gusts up to 60 km/hr and hail up to five millimetres in diameter are all possible, according to Environment Canada.

The alert was issued at 5:03 a.m. for Cariboo north including Quesnel and Cariboo south including Williams Lake but also mentions Fort St. James and the Bulkley Valley.

“Although cooler temperatures are expected today, a system advancing from the Pacific will bring rainfall. Amounts will be heaviest from Quesnel to Fort St James where 10 to 20 mm are possible. Elsewhere from the Bulkley Valley to the Cariboo amounts will be in the range of 5 to 10 mm,” states Environment Canada. “Furthermore, the airmass will become more unstable Wednesday afternoon and local thunderstorms could give additional potential for up to 10 mm resulting in increased potential for flooding.”

Maximum temperatures near the 20 degree mark combined with significant snow melt has resulted in increased water levels in some watersheds over the Central Interior, the alert states.

“Localized flooding has been reported and conditions may deteriorate further.”

The alert cautions residents not to approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts as fast-flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe.

The forecast for Thursday also calls for thunderstorms before a weekend of hot, sunny weather.

Read more: Erosion concerns close parts of Williams Lake River Valley

Previous story
RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

Just Posted

Special weather statement issued for Cariboo

Afternoon thunderstorm with strong wind gusts and downpours expected for Williams Lake and Quesnel

BC SPCA honours Williams Lake veterinarian

Dr. Ross Hawkes awarded BC SPCA Veterinarian of the Year

RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

Durwin Ivan Haines, 44, is wanted for Driving While Prohibited and Mischief under $5,000.

Horses take centre stage at Eagle View Equestrian Centre

All things horses, and some canine companions, drew the spotlight for two days of equine-themed fun

Cariboo fire crews prove fitness, preparedness for season

Firefighters must pass exhausting fitness test ahead of 2018 fire season

WATCH: Deep Creek Hill washouts still being monitored

New photos and video from Saturday show extent of flood damage in the area

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Most Read