Stability concerns prompt closure of some parts of Williams Lake River Valley

Stability concerns along Williams Creek in the river valley has prompted the City of Williams Lake to mark some walking trails in the area as unsafe. Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo

Residents who spend time on the walking trails in the Williams Lake River Valley are advised to use caution due to erosion along the river.

The City of Williams Lake public works department issued the warning via Twitter Monday afternoon after receiving reports from concerned residents.

@CityWL advises that some sections of the river valley, along the river, are closed for stability issues. Please be aware of changing conditions and report any areas of concerns to 250-392-1784. — CoWL Public Works (@CoWL_Works_Yard) May 7, 2018

“A resident brought forward a concern of a particular area and through inspections by staff we have identified the hazards and marked them,” Gary Muraca, the city’s director of municipal services, told the Tribune.

“As the water levels rise, erosion has undermined the banks of the creeks. This has resulted in some rerouting of some trails. We are asking residents to respect the the marked areas, watch their footing when close to the banks/bends in the river and report any other hazards they may see.”

The number to call to report stability issues in the river valley is 250-392-1784.