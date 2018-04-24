More warm weather on the way for the Cariboo

B.C. officials concerned about increased flooding risk

Cariboo residents can expect sun and clouds for the day today, followed by sunshine and warm temperatures for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high Tuesday of 14C, 16C for Wednesday, 20C for Thursday, 21C for Friday and Saturday with a chance of rain and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

The warmer temperatures and high snowpack in B.C. has officials concerned about increased flooding in parts of the province.

Read more: B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

A swollen Creek in Wildwood prompted Wildwood’s fire chief to state his concerns of young children playing in fast waters near culverts.

Read more: Local fire chief issues warning for parents

Gravel Road near Horsefly is seeing some water across the road as well.

