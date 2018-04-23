Local fire chief issues warning for parents

High water in Minton Creek north of Williams Lake has Fire Chief Randy Worsley concerned.

High water in the Wildwood area has the local fire chief issuing a warning to parents in the neighbourhood.

“I would strongly advise parents to keep their children away from the swollen creeks,” said Wildwood Fire Chief Randy Worsley. “The power of water is great and they could get sucked into a culvert and we don’t want any mishaps in our neighbourhood.”

In the Wildwood area, it is Minton Creek that flows through the neighbourhood.

The water levels in local creeks and rivers are expected to rise this week with the forecast of warming temperatures.

Environment Canada is calling for daytime temperatures into the mid 20Cs by Friday.