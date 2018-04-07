Honouring Humboldt

Hockey families leave flowers in doorway of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake to pay respects to Humboldt victims

Flowers sit in the doorway of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to honour the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and families following the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan. Angie Mindus photo

Two sets of flowers sit inside the doorway at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday evening as a makeshift memorial for Saskatchewan’s Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

One card attached to the flowers reads, “From one hockey family to another,” while the other reads, “Humboldt Strong from the Kitsul family.”

The tragic bus crash and loss of 15 lives wasn’t far from the minds of lakecity hockey players and their families, or that of the entire nation, where many arenas observed a moment of silence for the victims before the start of playoff games.

Many condolences have also been shared through social media.

Read more: Williams Lake Minor Hockey Assocaition parents and executive mourn Humboldt Broncos tragedy