Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association parents and executive mourn Humboldt Broncos tragedy

The hockey arena in Williams Lake may be quiet now, but just a few weeks ago the facility was bustling with activity as the lakecity played host to the recent Coy Cup Championship and the Williams Lake Female Midget Provincial Championships. Prior to that, Rogers Hometown Hockey showed off the city’s deep connection with hockey. Now, many hearts in Williams Lake are heavy with the tragic news out of Saskatchewan. Angie Mindus photo

Hockey families across the country, including those here in Williams Lake, are shaken today as news continues to unfold surrounding the tragic hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday evening.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, 14 victims were confirmed dead and another 15 were injured, three critically, when a semi-truck collided with the bus, filled with members of the junior hockey team headed to a playoff game.

The team’s head coach and captain as well as the team’s play-by-play radio announcer were among the dead.

The tragedy is being felt in the hockey world and around the globe.

My heart is heavy right now. Praying for all those affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy. — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) April 7, 2018

Didn’t sleep. Waves of grief. Played against several of these boys on the national team. This is my province, these are our boys. What can we do? Well not much now but no reason we can’t raise a million. The families will all need it. Join me in donating. https://t.co/yGR9W1HXoU — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018

It was just a few weeks ago that Williams Lake hockey players filled buses themselves and hit the road for playoffs.

Williams Lake Minor Association president Todd Isnardy is currently in Edson, Alberta with other Williams Lake friends playing at a hockey tournament. He said he was with his team Friday evening when they heard the terrible news.

“It’s every parent’s, every coach’s, every association’s worst nightmare,” Isnardy told the Tribune.

“You send your child off to play hockey and follow their dreams … and this happens. It’s mind-numbing. It’s hard to find the words for how I feel. Our whole team here, we are just numb.”

Isnardy said the mood in the Alberta arena is sombre as the adult players can easily put themselves in the shoes of the Humboldt team parents.

“That’s the beautiful thing about hockey, it connects so many people,” he explains of the tight-knit community. “These parents were probably excited for the playoffs and the end of the season so they could see their kids again — I’m thinking as a parent. We have very, very heavy hearts, as does the whole hockey community in Canada. We feel we are in mourning.”

Owen Thomas, the 2017/2018 Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves head coach, said hockey families across Canada are reeling with the news.

“It’s just tragic,” Thomas said Saturday morning, adding it was hard to describe the sadness his family feels for the victims and their families.

“It’s a very sad day for the people in Humboldt and the hockey world.”

As well as being a head coach, Thomas also knows what it’s like to have his sons on hockey buses all winter. Colton Thomas is a former Prince George Cougar player, and his brother, Grady, 16, played this year and expects to make the team again next season.

Thomas said often the time spent on the bus as a team is very enjoyable, and a big part of the experience.

“The team bonds on the bus a lot,” he said, adding they always keep an eye on the weather and road conditions.

“When the weather is bad, you always worry.”

Police in Saskatchewan have not released the cause of the crash in Saskatchewan, which occurred at on Highway 35 about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, about halfway into the Broncos’ trip from Humboldt to Nipawin, about 265 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Condolences for the team, their families and the community are pouring in on social media.

We send condolence, comfort and strength to all affected by the devastating crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus. pic.twitter.com/VScEay6sZv — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2018

To the entire Humboldt Broncos hockey community: We are here for you. As neighbours, as friends, and as Canadians, we grieve alongside you. Statement: https://t.co/jKloGgn5io — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018