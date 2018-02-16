Fresh snow overnight adds to slippery road conditions

Another five centimetres of snow fell overnight in the Williams Lake area, leaving area roads snow-covered and slippery for the Friday morning commute. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake residents woke up to fresh snow Friday morning.

About five centimetres of the white stuff fell overnight, leaving area roads with compact snow and slippery sections on Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Horsefly and Likely Roads, according to DriveBC.

Road conditions may be to blame for a Greyhound bus skidding off Highway 97 north of Prince George early Friday morning.

More snow is on the way for Saturday, with gusting winds bringing a change of weather in the afternoon.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to -18C Saturday and Sunday night, but with the cold will also come bright sunny skies on Sunday.

All the snow in February has made for great snow conditions at Mt. Timothy Ski Area.

The hill posted a video of Rob Sandrock making the first pass on the road to the ski hill on Feb. 7, after receiving 45 centimetres of fresh snow.