Editorial: Secure a future for Mt. Timothy

Mt. Timothy Ski Area had great conditions for anyone looking to spend some time outdoors on B.C. Family Day Monday.

Runs were groomed, and Mother Nature co-operated with brilliant blue skies and lots of snow in recent weeks.

Residents from 100 Mile House and Williams Lake filled the parking lot and lodge to the brim to take in the day, including many families who took advantage of the sale pricing for their once-a-year pilgrimage to the hill or to introduce their children to the sport at a reasonable cost.

It was nice to see the hill busier than it usually is, with the lineups still nothing in comparison to most ski hills in the province.

Mt. Timothy is the kind of place where locals can visit in the lodge while their children are skiing with friends, and not worry too much about them getting lost or hurt. It is a real gem for the Cariboo and its nearby communities, that is for sure, especially for school-aged children who go to the hill with their classes.

It is also no secret, however, that the hill has faced major challenges in recent years and almost didn’t open this winter

Judging by this season, it’s hard to say what will be in store for the hill next year.

A ski hill is obviously an expensive operation to run. As well, Mt. Timothy seems to have the added trouble and expense of having to maintain, essentially, a several-kilometre-long logging road into the hill.

The Mt. Timothy Ski Area is celebrating its 30th season this year, built from the spirit of community and volunteerism.

It’s time for the communities of Williams Lake and 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District, who reap the rewards of having a local ski hill, to step up and help out with annual, secured funding to keep the hill open and flourishing into the future, much like they do with the local hockey rinks and swimming pools.

There was an outpouring of financial support for Mt. Timothy when everyone learned what dire straits the hill was in this fall, so it goes without saying it is cherished by many in the region.

It would be sad to see the legacy of Mt. Timothy lost after years of hard work from all walks of life who made the dream of a local ski hill possible.

— Williams Lake Tribune