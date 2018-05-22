A few sections of Taseko Lake Road toward the Nemiah Valley were under water last week. Pickup trucks can make it through, but cars might not be so lucky. Angie Mindus photo

Another week of hot weather ahead

No advisories issued for local rivers, area roads in good shape

The Horsefly River was high as of Monday evening, however, typical of what is expected during the spring.

CRD urged residents along Horsefly, Fraser, Quesnel and Cottonwood rivers to prepare for flooding prior to the long weekend.

There are currently no flood warnings or advisories for rivers in the Cariboo, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Hot, sunny weather is in the forecast for most of the week, with daytime highs of 29C, 30C and 26C for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin are in good shape, except for a couple sections of Taseko Lake Road, where water is across the road. The road is still open for traffic, however, motorists should use caution.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory Tuesday morning for Highway 1 from Golden to Revelstoke (at 147.8km) at Heather Mountain in Glacier National Park due to a mudslide.

“Due to increased mudflow activity travellers are advised to expect delays during daytime hours and possible closures during nighttime hours. Additional traffic interruptions may be required to manage mudflow activity. Please allow additional time to reach your destination and watch for crews and equipment working on site.”

 

The Cariboo Regional District warned residents to be aware of rising waters in the Horsefly River just before the May long weekend. Angie Mindus photo

