Warm weather could mean flooding along some Cariboo rivers

CRD urges residents along Horsefly, Fraser, Quesnel and Cottonwood rivers to prepare for flooding

The Horsefly River is one of four rivers in the Cariboo the CRD is warning may flood this weekend. Angie Mindus photo

While for many headed out camping this weekend, the sunny weather in the forecast is good news, for others in the Cariboo it may mean more flooding.

The Cariboo Regional District is warning residents in low-lying areas along the Horsefly, Fraser, Quesnel and Cottonwood rivers to prepare for potential flooding and is urging them to take steps to protect their property.

“Taking preparatory steps in advance is the best way to prevent damage,” states the CRD. “It is the homeowner’s responsibility to undertake temporary and permanent flood protection works to protect their home and property.”

The CRD recommends that people along these rivers have an emergency plan, prepare emergency supplies, assess their property and buildings for possible drainage issues and take proactive steps to prevent flooding.

The CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre is active, and will remain activated throughout the weekend “in order to enable a quick response to any flooding and to support residents who may be impacted by flooding.”

In an emergency, residents are asked to call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-633-3456.

In Horsefly, Joanna Veitch, at Clarkes General Store, said that while the river is high and at the edge of the road, “it’s not really that high.”

“It’s on the radar, we are checking it daily and throughout the weekend,” said Eric Irving, road forman for Horsefly with Interior Roads.

“Right now I would say it is at its normal level of flooding. It is not excessive. There is no danger to the road or the bridges along the Horsefly River.”

He said the river has risen very slowly and has hovered within the same six to eight inches over the past week and a half.

“It’s a normal situation right now and we’re not worried about it.”

Still, the CRD asks residents to do the following:

– Prepare personal emergency supply kits for your home, car and work (plan for at least a three-day supply of food and water for each family member)

– Have a grab-and-go kit ready if you have to leave your home quickly

– Keep important papers in watertight containers and have a record of your valuables in a safe place

– If flooding is likely in your area, pay attention to the local media for information

– Watch for warning signs: increase in height and intensity of water flows, mudslides, debris in creeks, colour changes in water or leaning trees

– Know that banks of rivers and streams may be unstable and dangerous

– Keep a safe distance away from fast flowing water, especially children

– Teach your children about flood safety

– Consider arrangements for your pets and any livestock