A 23 year old accused of second degree murder in connection with a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) is still in custory as his trial proceeds.

Accused awaits preliminary inquiry into Tsi Del Del homicide

Kyle Gilpin remains in custody accused of second degree murder in the Oct. 20 homicide

A 23-year-old man accused of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide at Tsi De Del First Nation (Redstone) on Oct. 20, 2018 remains in custody at the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Kyle Tyler Gilpin faces one charge of second-degree murder, one count of obstructing the course of justice and one count of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Read More: Man charged in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide makes his first court appearance

On Wednesday, Feb. 6 Gilpin appeared by video in Williams Lake Provincial Court, wearing an issued prisoner’s uniform, while half a dozen community members, as well as several First Nations court workers, sat in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Alfred Kaiser told the court he was awaiting disclosure of material from Crown on the case, which he had just received and would need time to review it.

“My friend from the Crown and myself have been putting forth a request to the trial co-ordinator for about three weeks for a preliminary inquiry,” Kaiser told B.C. Provincial Court Judge Karen Whonnock, and asked for the matter to be adjourned until Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Read More: Accused in Tsi Del Del death makes a video appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court

“By then we should have had a chance to review the material and even arraign a possible date for the preliminary inquiry.”

Whonnock adjourned the matter to Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. for purposes of arraignment, but did say she was worried about delays in the process.

There is presently a publication ban on any evidence given about the case.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sportsmen’s association hosts largest annual banquet in history

Just Posted

Accused awaits preliminary inquiry into Tsi Del Del homicide

Kyle Gilpin remains in custody accused of second degree murder in the Oct. 20 homicide

EDITORIAL: Bus benches targeted

The Tribune was privy to a conversation about bus shelters at Tuesday… Continue reading

All boys class brings fresh new energy to Dance in Common

Boys class looking to increase the male population at Dance in Common

COLUMNS: Revolutions in agriculture need to be local

Soil care and local solutions are on David Zirnhelt’s mind this week

Sportsmen’s association hosts largest annual banquet in history

This year the banquet was once more a delicious feast for the eyes and stomach

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

This year’s nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

Super rookie adds pair of assists, Markstrom makes 44 saves in Vancouver victory

Hikers, dogs rescued from Vancouver Island mountain amid winter storm

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue extricates distressed hikers in Strathcona Park

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Actor-slash-climate-activists’s message to his 18.9 million followers received a mix of fandom and criticism

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

Black Press Media reader captures moment tree falls on hydro lines

Most Read