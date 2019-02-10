Accused awaits preliminary inquiry into Tsi Del Del homicide

Kyle Gilpin remains in custody accused of second degree murder in the Oct. 20 homicide

A 23 year old accused of second degree murder in connection with a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) is still in custory as his trial proceeds.

A 23-year-old man accused of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide at Tsi De Del First Nation (Redstone) on Oct. 20, 2018 remains in custody at the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Kyle Tyler Gilpin faces one charge of second-degree murder, one count of obstructing the course of justice and one count of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6 Gilpin appeared by video in Williams Lake Provincial Court, wearing an issued prisoner’s uniform, while half a dozen community members, as well as several First Nations court workers, sat in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Alfred Kaiser told the court he was awaiting disclosure of material from Crown on the case, which he had just received and would need time to review it.

“My friend from the Crown and myself have been putting forth a request to the trial co-ordinator for about three weeks for a preliminary inquiry,” Kaiser told B.C. Provincial Court Judge Karen Whonnock, and asked for the matter to be adjourned until Wednesday, Feb. 27.

“By then we should have had a chance to review the material and even arraign a possible date for the preliminary inquiry.”

Whonnock adjourned the matter to Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. for purposes of arraignment, but did say she was worried about delays in the process.

There is presently a publication ban on any evidence given about the case.



