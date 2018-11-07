Man charged in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide makes first court appearance

The 23 year old will make his next appearance on Nov. 28

A 23 year old accused of second degree murder in connection with a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) appeared by video Wednesday in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Kyle Gilpin, 23, who was arrested shortly after the homicide, faces a charge of second degree murder, one count of obstructing the course of justice and one count of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said Tuesday in a press release.

Gilpin has been in custody since his arrest.

Judge Peter Whyte ordered a publication ban on all evidence taken in court surrounding the case after receiving an application for the ban from Crown Counsel.

Whyte remanded Gilpin in custody with an order to appear in court again by video on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, murder is first degree when it is planned and deliberate, and all murder that is not first degree murder is second degree murder.

