Williams Lake man makes it as far as History Channel’s Alone show bootcamp

Audrey Jackson had hoped to make it on the show

Aubrey Jackson of Williams Lake made it as far as the boot camp to participate in History Channel’s Alone series. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

When History Channel airs season 8 of Alone on June 3 the first episode will feature 10 people attempting to survive in the wilderness at the south end of Chilko Lake in west central B.C.

Aubrey Jackson of Williams Lake man will be intently be watching the episode. That is because he made it as far as the boot camp for the show.

Jackson, 55, said at the prompting of his wife Shannon, he applied to be on the show.

“She encouraged me and I sat on it for a couple of months before I finally put in my application,” said Jackson, adding he learned the deadline for applying had passed, yet several months later was invited for an interview with the casting director.

Read more: COVID-19: Pipers play outside for residents of Williams Lake Seniors Village

He was later invited to attend a boot camp, but was not elected for the show, which was filmed later in September 2020.

Not wanting to disclose much about the process due to confidentiality, Jackson described the boot camp as an opportunity for the possible contenders to display their skills.

“It was during lock-down with the pandemic and a good distraction,” he added, noting he really had hoped to get on the show to test himself to see if the skills he has are enough to survive in that sort of environment and offer inspiration to the young, especially First Nations.

Praising the people who did make it on the show, he said he was envious because they got to test their skills in an environment that isn’t controlled. There is a safety team, medical staff and check-ins in the event there is a serious emergency.

“When I walked into the boot camp and had a look around I thought, ‘oh my God, am I in the right room?’ These men and women are so incredible with incredible knowledge.”

As far as survival shows go, Jackson said Alone is authentic, and the last person standing will receive a prize of $500,000.

Read more: Aubrey Jackson embraces Scottish heritage at Robbie Burns Night this Saturday



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake