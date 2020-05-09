COVID-19: Pipers play outside for residents of Williams Lake Seniors Village

Doug White and Aubrey Jackson wanted bring joy to the residents and staff

Just a couple months shy of his 90th birthday, Doug White has been playing the bagpipes for more than 80 years. See story Page 21 (Angie Mindus photo)

Good friends and fellow pipers Doug White and Aubrey Jackson performed outside the Williams Lake Seniors Village for seniors living inside and the staff last week.

“We’re just out spreading the joy, having some fun with the pipes and keeping our social distancing,” said Jackson Friday afternoon. “Our elders are here and we have our frontline workers here taking good care of them and we just want to show some appreciation to all and share some of the music we enjoy so much. The bagpipes are an instrument that gets people fired up and that’s what we want to do.”

Jackson’s wife is a nurse and he said he really wants frontline workers to feel appreciated, and that everyone is thinking of them.

Jackson describes White, who is turning 90 in July, as his very good friend and mentor who taught him how to play the bagpipes.

“We are friends to the core. He taught me how to play the pipes from scratch,” Jackson said.

White was born in Scotland and came to Canada in his early 20s to work as a cowboy.

He still keeps several horses at the family’s Dugan Lake Ranch.

When asked if he still rides, White’s witty response was quick.

“Not since yesterday,” he said, noting he believes being around horses keeps him young.

“There’s a rapport between a man and a horse or a woman and a horse that you can’t replace anywhere.”

White and Jackson played several songs for residents by request before they wrapped up their performance.

