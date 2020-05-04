Arts on the Fly confirms it is cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions

‘We were so close to announcing our lineup before the pandemic hit’: AOF society

The popular local Arts on the Fly festival in Horsefly, B.C. is yet another event that has been cancelled in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Arts on the Fly (AOF), hosted in Horsefly each July, is the latest festival to confirm it will not be going ahead in 2020 due to COVID-20 precautions.

“We were so close to announcing our lineup before the pandemic hit, and whoo-wha it was a good one,” noted an official announcement on the festival’s website from the board of directors and society.

“We will be inviting all 2020 artists back next year (or whenever the opportunity allows). As sad and strange of a time it’s been, being part of the festival industry and watching the reaction to this pandemic has been incredible.”

“There’s an undeniable unity that makes my heart flutter. The base intention of our little festival is connection, and though festivals are cancelled, we’re feeling more connected than ever.”

The board thanked the community of Horsefly, patrons from afar, and all the amazing volunteers and contractors, and of course the wildly talented artists for supporting 13 years of Arts on the Fly.

“We’ll be back as soon as we can. Wishing everyone health, love, and all the support you need during these times.”

On Earth Day, April 22, ArtsWells announced it was cancelling its 2020 festival as well.

Read more: ArtsWells cancels 2020 festival due to COVID-19

Rose Lake resident and local musician Troy Forcier has been on the board of directors of Arts on the Fly for several years. As soon as it became apparent that music festivals and live concerts were being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, he posted his sentiment on Facebook.

“With talk of no concerts until 2021 I would like to give notice that I am seeking a new planet,” he posted on April 17, to which many others added comments.

Marin Patenaude, who has been a strong force of AOF has been doing live concerts from her home.

Read more: Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

music festivals