Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29

A single, Cold Front, featured in an official music video was released on April 8

Those anticipating the release of Marin Patenaude’s second album Sight Unseen on May 29, can enjoy an official music video of one of the songs that was released April 8.

Cold Front features Patenaude in the cabin she built herself in Horsefly and its surroundings in winter as well as a young figure skater, Tayler Kelsey, from 100 Mile House moving on a frozen lake.

“I’ve always had an infinity for skating. It’s beautiful and it suited the song. I knew I wanted a vulnerable person on ice in the sereneness of the lake in the middle of nowhere.”

She wrote the song in the cabin, she added.

The video was produced by Sharai Rewels.

A second single from the album, Gone Blind, will be released on May 6.

“It’s a little bit more of a raucous tune, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Recording for the new album began a couple of years ago and then she was approached by Dallas Green of Still Records, a label in Toronto.

“There was a lot more bits to work out working on it and then toward the end, Karl Bareham, who had been mixing the album and doing a beautiful job, died in a scuba diving accident in Australia.”

Patenaude said it was an emotional and challenging time because she had become very close with Bareham.

“He lived in Toronto but we talked almost every day. He’d mostly finished the record, but I decided to go with what he had done and just leave his mark. He was a young, beautiful man and we adored each other.”

Mixing a record, for her, is an emotional process, she added.

“It was such a treat to work with him. I am so honoured to have his presence in the album.”

Patenaude will be doing a livestream performance on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. through her Facebook and Instagram pages. It will be from the Heatley, a bar in Vancouver where she bar tends a few nights a week that is shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have music there almost every night. It’ll be fun to perform to an empty bar.”

What’s next?

“It is kind of a scary time to be a musician,” she said, due to the uncertainty surrounding live venues due to COVID-19.

She’s working on her demos for the next album which is all written for the most part.

“I’m going back and forth work with my band. We’re recording from home and sharing with each other and adding onto it from home. Just doing what we can.”

Her band is comprised of Cole Schmidt, Pete Schmitt, Skye Brooks, John Raham and Scott Smith.

A B.C. tour is planned for the middle of August from the Okanagan to Dawson City, which, ‘hopefully’ will happen.

Describing the present as a ‘forced sabbatical,’ for herself, Patenaude said she’s grateful for her home and space that allows her to be an artist.

“But there is that lack of discipline that I need more of and I am struggling with that side of it. But I am also happy to be creative and not have to do some of the side jobs that pay the bills.”

Thinking about the future can be nerve wracking, she added.

“My whole career is questionable. That’s how musicians make money is by touring, so it’s weird.”

news@wltribune.com

