Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine is the recipient of the Jake McDonald Annual Mine Reclamation Award as accepted by Dave Feil, fisheries manager, Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, Mike Stinson, Xatśūll First Nation, Chief Sheri Sellars, Xatśūll First Nation, Ben Pierce, general manager, Gibraltar Mine, Richard Tremblay, vice president, operations, Taseko Mines, Stuart McDonald, president, Taseko Mine. (Photo submitted)

Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine receives mine reclamation award

Fraser River Salmon Sampling Program is a partnership with Xat’sull First Nation

Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine has garnered the Jake McDonald Annual Mine Reclamation Award for its collaborative research programs.

The award was presented during the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation (TRCR) 43rd annual Mine Reclamation Symposium Wednesday, Sept. 23, which was held online with more than 350 people attending virtually.

“The company was able to demonstrate innovation in techniques and in research that expand on insight into lesser studied ecological communities in reclamation,” noted awards subcommittee chair Tim Antil.

“In addition, the company has demonstrated a collaborative approach with the local Indigenous community that pairs both traditional and scientific knowledge and communication.”

Through the Fraser River Salmon Sampling Program, Gibraltar demonstrated a collaborative approach with local Indigenous communities that pairs traditional and scientific knowledge and communication. A partnership with Xatśūll First Nation and the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, the program assess the safety of eating fish caught at traditional sites.

Another collaboration Gibraltar is being recognized for is its research and programs related to the structural development of soil microbial communities, research that builds off the 45 years of reclamation at Gibraltar and includes partners including BCIT, Simon Fraser University and Mitacs.

