Of the 700 men and women that work at Gibraltar, 96 per cent of the wages are paid to those living in Williams Lake, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2020: Gibraltar now a state-of-the-art facility

The mine now has an average annual production of 135-million pounds per year

Over the past month, the headlines in the news have been consumed with information about the worldwide health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus, plummeting oil and commodity prices and the economic challenges being created as a result.

On March 9, 2020 the U.S. stock market saw its biggest sell off since the 1987 crash. This triggered a market wide trading halt in the United States – a very rare occurrence that illustrates some of the economic uncertainties the world is facing.

Many of the Taseko and Gibraltar management team have been through similar uncertain and turbulent economic times and tough commodity markets.

It is because of management’s experience, careful planning and forecasting, that Gibraltar Mine continues to operate even during hard times, such as what we are experiencing today.

Built in 1972, Gibraltar Mine was originally designed to process 36,000 tons of ore per day, producing approximately 60-million pounds of copper annually.

Because of a $700-million multi-phase program of revitalization, Gibraltar is now a state-of-the-art facility with an average annual production of 135-million pounds per year. Gibraltar will deliver billions of dollars in social and economic value to Canadians for the next 20 plus years.

Read More: INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Taseko-Gibraltar: a partner for environmental protection

It will infuse the economy with long-term, high-paying jobs, promote significant growth in local business, and it will supply government with revenues that will support vital social programming.

Our commitment and positive impact to the Cariboo region is something we are proud to deliver.

Of the 700 men and women that work at Gibraltar, 96 per cent of the wages are paid to those living in Williams Lake, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House.

In 2019, Gibraltar provided $75.4-million in total annual wages; in which, $71.7-million went directly to Cariboo residents. In addition, in 2019, Taseko-Gibraltar purchased approximately $121.9-million in supplies and services from the BC Interior/Cariboo region.

Despite the volatility caused by global events, Taseko and Gibraltar remain positioned to operate successfully and deliver social and economic value to the people of the Cariboo and British Columbia for years to come. Richard Tremblay is vice president, Mining Operations, Taseko Mines Limited.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Just Posted

Volunteers deliver food, but keep their distance from those in need in Boitanio Park Sunday

COVID-19 has outreach programs in Williams Lake modifying how they can still help the needy

No contact food drive sees 1,600 pounds of food plus cash donated to Williams Lake food bank

COVID-19 food hoarding has made it difficult for the Salvation Army to purchase what they need

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

Social distancing, limits on popular items enforced at Williams Lake grocery store

Local businesses doing their part to stem COVID-19

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

American traveller confirms positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Terrace

The man was a guest at Northern Escape Heli Skiing; company urges public to take warning seriously

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Most Read