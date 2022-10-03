Prince George business owner hoping to bring Wendy’s Restaurant to Williams Lake

The proposed drive-through would be located in 1700 block of Broadway Avenue South

Wendy’s Restaurant will be coming to Williams Lake if all goes as planned for a Prince George business owner. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A Wendy’s drive-thru restaurant could be coming to Williams Lake.

Broadway Landco Management Ltd. has submitted a development permit application to build a new drive-thru restaurant next to the company’s new liquor store at 1704 Broadway Avenue.

In the proposal the image is for a Wendy’s although there is no mention of the restaurant being a Wendy’s in the written report provided by the city’s planning analyst Jessica Ball.

Pat Bell who owns two Wendy’s in Prince George confirmed he is the proponent.

“We are very excited about being in Williams Lake, we’ve worked on this for many years,” he told the Tribune Monday. “We think it will be a great addition to the community. We own Northern Lights Estate Winery as well. We have a number of different businesses and been in business in Northern B.C. for 34 years.”

The public will have an opportunity to speak for or against the proposal at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4 before city council determines whether to approve the development permit application.

Notice went out on property owners within the area and so the city has received two written responses – one in favour and one against.

In her report to council, Ball noted the site plan for this proposed development shows 25 parking spaces, including two accessible parking spaces which meet off-street parking design criteria regulations within the zoning bylaw.

Bell will be leasing the space from Broadway Landco Management Ltd.

“We have been working with them since they purchased the property two years ago. It is going to be a great partnership so we are excited about it.”

Bell is the former B.C. Liberal Party politician.

“We owned the Wendy’s here in Prince George well before I got into politics.”

Recently city council approved a drive-thru restaurant at the former Shell Station and Quizno’s site.

READ MORE: Williams Lake city council gives drive-thru restaurant go-ahead, pending ministry approval



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCity HallWilliams Lake