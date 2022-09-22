City council has given third reading to permit a drive-thru restaurant at the former Shell and Quizno station on Broadway Avenue South. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council gives drive-thru restaurant go-ahead, pending ministry approval

The application will now go to Ministry of Transportation

Williams Lake city council approved a zoning amendment application this week for the addition of a new drive-thru restaurant at the former Shell Station on Broadway Avenue South.

Council approved the amendment application from TK & Sons Contract Inc. subject to approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure during the Tuesday evening regular council meeting Sept. 20.

During the public hearing concerns were raised by the manager and employees at Dairy Queen, which is in the same block, about traffic, parking, noise and safety with the drive-thru’s installation.

The Dairy Queen team said they were happy to see the site being redeveloped but said Broadway Avenue is very busy.

There will be six parking spaces, including one accessible space for the site and Jessica Ball, city planning analyst, said during Tuesday’s meeting the drive-thru length between the pick-up window and the site access will be about 80 metres which can accommodate 12 vehicles.

Council supported the drive-thru restaurant and gas bar construction pending ministry approval, noting the community’s appetite for new and varied food options, as well as the opportunity to clean up the former Shell Station site.


