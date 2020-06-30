A developer is asking for rezoning to allow for a drive-thru restaurant on Broadway Avenue South where a Shell Station and Quiznos were located in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Developer asking for drive-thru restaurant zoning in Williams Lake at former Shell, Quiznos site

The derelict site has been unused for seven years

A neglected, visible business property in Williams Lake might be getting renewed after sitting idle for seven years.

The developer — TK & Sons Contracting Inc. — is hoping to upgrade the former Quiznos and Shell Station property at 1238 Broadway Ave. South and has applied for rezoning to allow for a drive-thru restaurant.

Williams Lake city council will receive the application at the Tuesday, June 30 regular council meeting, and be asked to give the application the first two readings.

In December 2018, council approved a development permit application for a proposed renovation and expansion of the building but nothing has happened there to date.

Read more: Owner of derelict gas station and restaurant plans to renovate

Development services technician Brenda Kolenbrander in a report to council noted City staff have referred the application to the ministries of transportation and environment to determine what requirements will have to be met by the developer.

The applicant will need a conditional release or certification of compliance from the Ministry of Environment and a traffic impact analysis approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure before it can proceed to a public hearing.


BusinessWilliams Lake

Most Read