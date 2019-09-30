Federal Election 2019: Part two Q&A with the People’s Party of Canada’s Jing Lan Yang

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage. The first: Why are you running? And the second: What are the top issues? Candidates were given 250 words or less to share their responses. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

What inspired you to run?

There are three people who inspired me to run for MP.

1. Justin Trudeau

Canada has no core identity, admiration for the “basic dictatorship”, his reaction to the “hijab hoax”, $10.5m to a convicted terrorist, 30+ year-old fight jets, open borders to all, etc., what he said and did badly hurt our country and our people!

2. Andrew Scheer

He pushed me out of the CPC as he walked away from conservative values and principles on so many issues.

3. Maxime Bernier

READ MORE: Jing Lan Yang People’s Party of Canada

He truly inspired me as he dares to defend true Canadian values with passion and conviction, dares to fight for the freedom, rights and prosperity for every Canadian.

What are the top issues?

The top issue is jobs and everyday living standard. The closedown of the sawmills affect all of us in this riding. We need to quickly turn the economic gloom into an economic boom.

The No. 1 issue is the dire situation of our local pillar industries — forest industry and pipelines, the oil and gas industry. Negotiation on softwood lumber, approve pipelines and other energy projects are the critical tasks the federal government must do for our region, and they are what a PPC government has committed to do!

Beyond Prince George, the number one issue facing Canada is the issue of mass refugee influx, illegal border crossing and mass immigration. Surprisingly, almost all the people I have talked to agree with our party’s platform to control the illegal and mass immigration that is drastically changing Canada’s landscape politically, economically and culturally. We all support legal immigration!

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.