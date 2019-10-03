Federal Election 2019: Independent candidate running in Cariboo-Prince George

Michael Orr is running as an Independent in the Cariboo-Prince George Riding. Patrick Davies photo

An independent candidate has entered the federal election race in the Cariboo-Prince George riding this week.

Michael Orr contacted Black Press this week to indicate his nomination had been filed.

To catch up with our coverage with the other candidates so far, Black Press asked Orr why he is running.

He responded:

1. I believe

2. Voter wish list. Canada cannot go on without these changes or things will stay the same. Bloated budget, in excess of the tax base, is why we are buried in debt.

Each government over the last 40 years has sold you an “EDSEL” budget. Short of what’s truly needed misdirection on the country’s real financial needs for the aging population placing a large demand on services we are underfunded. Cut foreign aid by 50 per cent or more, Canada FIRST! OUR OWN HOUSE IS NOT IN ORDER. Partisan policies do not cover all Canadians — poor government and obtuse view.

All of the candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage.

The first: What is your position on climate change? And the second: What do you think the answer is to the challenges facing the resource industries? Candidates were given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently, six candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding

What is your position on climate change?

Climate change is a reality. Our country’s huge oil footprint will always be bad. Science and reality have to come together.

Technology will play a large part in our society especially on getting greener and it will take money and time and the will of the government to help.

What do you think the answer is to the challenges facing the resource industries

“Resources” are not infinite, we will run out. I hear mostly about how our resources are not managed properly. A logging truck driver said stop shipping raw logs sell only finished wood products. Certainly the future population growth and resource demands how do we come to a happy medium if government, industry and the public don’t agree to work together! Greatest resource is the combined knowledge of all people, not the party elect!

